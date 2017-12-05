GMS cheerleader visit Bama

On Saturday, Nov. 18, the Greenville Middle School Cheerleaders attended the University of Alabama’s College Spirit Day Game in Tuscaloosa. They had the opportunity to perform during halftime with other middle school and high school squads. “This was such a wonderful experience for the girls and they had a great time,” said Cheer Coach LaVeda Gray. Pictured on the front row (L-R) are: Lyunna Burnett, Deivion Simpson, Co-Captain- Rhian Grayson, Captain- Faith Boggan, TajNeikia Steele and Jailah Swinney. On the back row (L-R) are: Team manager- Shavannah Scarver, Keniyya Webb, Brianna Nguyen, Co-Captain- Danielle Bogan, Nakiya Claybourne, Chloe Sawicki and Kennedy Kemp. (Photo submitted)