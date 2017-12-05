Jimmy Lee Thomas, 77, a resident of Greenville died at his home on Nov. 30, 2017.

The graveside service was held Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. at Gravel Hill Baptist Church. Reverend Lane Simmons officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed.

Visitation was held Dec. 4 from 10 – 10:45 a.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home. Mr. Thomas was preceded in death by parents, Andrew and Sally Thomas; his first wife, Mattie Lee Thomas; step-son, Ricky Beverly and granddaughter, April Beverly.

He is survived by his wife, Effie Thomas of Greenville; daughter, Shirley Morrow of Greenville; step-daughters, Jean Defee, Mary Jane Lambert, Tina Myrick, and Amanda Gill, all of Greenville; step-sons, Edward Wayne Beverly (Ann) of Mobile; Robert Mosley, William McCullough and John McCullough, all of Greenville; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family and friends.

