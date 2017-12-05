Renie Parrish Kilpatrick, 91, a resident of Greenville passed away Nov. 28, 2017 after an extended illness.

The family received friends on Nov. 30 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at Dunklin Daniels Funeral Home in Greenville. A graveside service followed at Magnolia Cemetery in Evergreen at 12 p.m. Reverend Tim Skipper and Reverend Nathan Skipper officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed.

Mrs. Kilpatrick was born in Dottelle in Monroe County on March 1, 1926. She graduated as valedictorian from Excel High School. She spent most of her adult life in Evergreen and later in Greenville.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Eugene and Cora Mae Parrish; son, Dr. Michael O. Kilpatrick; grandson, James Gunter Kilpatrick; sister, Dorothy Parrish.

She is survived by her husband of seventy four years, Ben Kilpatrick of Greenville; son, Mitchell Kilpatrick (Joanne) of Montgomery; daughter, Patricia Skipper (Tim) of Greenville; brother, Billy Parrish of Dottelle; eight grandchildren, Michael O. Kilpatrick, Jr. (Jennifer) of Stanardsville, Va.; Andrew Kilpatrick of Auburn; Matthew Kilpatrick of Auburn; Marianne Gamper (Tommy) of Prattville; Kate Clemens (Jeremy) of Pike Road; Nathan Skipper (Leah) of Greenville; Patrick Skipper (Lacey) of Greenville and Laura Skipper of Greenville; thirteen great-grandchildren, Sarah Kilpatrick, James Kilpatrick, Savannah Clemens, Hensly Clemens, Harper Clemens, Alan Gamper, Ben Gamper, Eden Skipper, Logan Skipper, Micah Skipper, Natalie Skipper, Sarah Catherine Skipper and John Patrick Skipper.

Mrs. Kilpatrick was a member of First Baptist Church, Greenville. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed by her family.

Pallbearers were Michael Kilpatrick, Drew Kilpatrick, Matthew Kilpatrick, Nathan Skipper, Patrick Skipper, Tommy Gamper and Jeremy Clemens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Greenville First Baptist Church Organ Fund.

