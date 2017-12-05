Troopers investigate six traffic fatalities

By Captain Tracy D. Nelson, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Highway Patrol Division

MONTGOMERY – In the days leading up to and during this year’s Thanksgiving holiday travel period, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) promoted #ArriveAliveAlabama – and it seems the motoring public took note. Alabama State Troopers investigated six traffic deaths, 10 fewer than during the same holiday period the previous year.

There even were two zero-fatality days during the five-day weekend, which began at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, and ended at midnight Sunday, Nov. 26. Still, six individuals lost their lives in traffic crashes in Bibb, Sumter, Butler and Autauga counties. Mostly single-vehicle crashes, there was one that involved a passenger vehicle and train, which resulted in two fatalities. During the extended holiday, five of those killed were passengers, and one was a driver. Only one of the six individuals was using a seat belt.

During the same period the previous year (Nov. 23-27, 2016), Troopers investigated 16 traffic fatalities. ALEA originally reported 14 deaths, but two of the injured individuals died a short time later, bringing the total to 16. Statewide numbers for this year are not available at this time.

Although Thanksgiving 2017 is over, Troopers do encourage everyone to continue to make safety a priority when driving.

Always buckle up, no matter how short the trip; avoid drinking and driving; avoid texting and other distractions while driving; and obey all laws.