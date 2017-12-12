Alfred Scott, age 90, of Greenville passed away Dec. 3, 2017. Alfred was born March 15, 1927.

Alfred is survived by: daughters, Angela Sexton, Brenda Bush and Cathy Cotti; son, Mac Scott; brother, Shannon Scott; sisters, Margaret Hewlett, Vella Ree Scott and Willa Jean Johnson.

Alfred is also survived by eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

Alfred was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Scott, and sons, Steve Scott and Danny Scott, parents, Wilton & Phenie Scott, brothers, Wilfred Scott and Leslie Scott.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Wednesday from 6- 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel.

A Celebration of Life Service for Alfred was held Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. from the Southside Baptist Church. Reverend Herbert Brown officiated.

Visitation was held from 1 p.m. until service time. Burial followed at Sunrise Cemetery, Mobile Road, Greenville.

