Memorial services for the late Mr. Cedric J. Ray were held on Dec. 2, 2017 at 1 p.m. from Clara G. Hudson Memorial Chapel. Dr. Joseph Covington officiated. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville directed.

Cedric Jemar Ray was born on October 26, 1988, in Luverne to Willie Crenshaw and Sarah Ray.

Cedric departed his earthly walk of life on Nov. 23, 2017. Cedric was a respectful person. He was always willing to help out anyone in need.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother Ms. Elnora Ray.

He leaves to cherish his memories: loving parents, Willie Crenshaw and Sarah Ray both of Greenville; children, La’Derrious and Ayannna Ray; a special friend Ja’Cynthia Spann all of Fort Deposit; brothers, DeWarren Ray, SurTaurus (LaKeshia) Crenshaw both of Greenville; Ledrick (Fedelia) Crenshaw of Montgomery; aunts, Shirley Moore and Annie Webb both of Greenville; Hattie Wiley and Egula Elam both of Augusta, Ga.; uncles, Howard (Laurie) Crenshaw and Charlie Ray both of Greenville; David Ray, Cleveland, Ohio and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.