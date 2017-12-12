Fayenette Eggers, 76, born March 31, 1931 went home on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.

The funeral service was held Sunday, Dec.10 at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Reverend Anthony Cole officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Burial followed at Sunrise Memorial Park. Visitation was one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Eggers is survived by her husband, Lloyd Eggers; son, Keith Herring; daughter, Regina Gorum; sister, Carol Russell (Jimmy); nephew, Byron Russell (Vicki) and great niece, Kalee; niece, Heather Kendrick (Greg) and great-niece and nephew, Ty and Lauren.

She is remembered as a loving, wife, mother, sister and a friend to many and loved by all who knew her.

