Funeral services for the late Mr. Melvin Eugene Payne were held on Dec. 5, 2017 at 12 noon from First Missionary Baptist Church.

Reverend Lionel Davis Sr. officiated. A military burial followed in Magnolia Cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville, directed.

Melvin Eugene Payne’s life opened on June 29, 1961 and closed as his ship took final sail on Nov. 29 at Baptist East Hospital in Montgomery. Through the years, he sailed slowly through life with his kind heart and friendly demeanor touching the lives of everyone he passed.

Melvin was the youngest of two children. He was born in Greenville on June 29, 1961, to Sadie G. Payne and the late Ralph Payne Jr.

Melvin accepted Christ at an early age and united with the First Missionary Baptist Church where he remained until his death. Melvin loved attending Sunday school and was a member of the Men’s Fellowship Ministry and the Usher Board.

During his younger years, Melvin would spend time sitting on the sofa with his mother reading. He always had a love for books and was an avid reader. Melvin graduated from Greenville High School and enlisted in the United States Navy shortly thereafter.

During his tour of duty, he served on the primary operations force known as the Navy SEALS. After Melvin was honorably discharged from the navy, he attended Edward Walters College in Jacksonville, Fla. for two years.

Those who will miss Melvin and cherish his memories are: his loving mother, Sadie G. Payne; one sister, Dr. Gwendolyn Taylor (Lee); Leroy Johnson (God Brother); two nieces, Melanie Taylor and Sophia Taylor; one great niece, Maliyah Taylor; two special cousins, Katrina Taylor and Jennifer Hartley and a host of relatives and friends.