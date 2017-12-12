On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Today I will cover Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, Championship Saturday.

Despite Alabama not playing, it was fun day for a college football junkie like me. It started at 11 a.m.

In the American Athletic Conference Championship Game, Central Florida faced Memphis (Orlando) at 11:30 a.m.

The Big 12 Championship pitted Oklahoma vs TCU in Dallas at 3p.m.

In the SEC Championship, Auburn took on Georgia in Atlanta at 7 p.m.

The ACC Championship featured Miami vs Clemson in Charlotte at 7 p.m.

The Big 10 Championship had Wisconsin playing Ohio State in Indianapolis.

In the AAC- UCF 62 Memphis (2OT). Big 12, Oklahoma 41 TCU 17. SEC, Georgia 28 Auburn 7. ACC Clemson 38 Miami 3. Big 10 Ohio State 27 Wisconsin 21.

On Sunday at 11 a.m. the College Football Playoff made its decision who was gonna play for the national championship.

Clemson 2. Oklahoma 3.Georgia 4.Alabama.

The bowls games set for the final four playoff are: Sugar, Clemson vs Alabama; Rose, Oklahoma vs Georgia.

Other bowl games set for the end of year are: Cotton, USC vs Ohio State; Orange, Wisconsin vs Miami, Peach, Auburn vs UCF and Fiesta, Penn State vs Washington.

The winner of the Sugar Bowl will face the winner of the Rose Bowl on January 8th in Atlanta.

Next week I will cover SEC Teams playing in other bowl games.