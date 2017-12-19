Betterton missing; last seen in G’ana

As reported by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

The Butler County, Alabama Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Cecil Betterton. Mr. Betterton is an 89 year old white male and may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgement. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and pants traveling west on Highway 106 in Georgiana, Alabama around 6 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2017. Mr. Betterton may be driving a 2001 silver Chevrolet Silverado with Alabama tag 10AN816. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Cecil Betterton, please contact the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 382-6521 or call 911.