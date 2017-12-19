John Kevin Paulk, 38, a resident of Greenville died on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18 at Fort Deposit United Methodist Church with Reverend Cliff Stever and Mr. Ronnie Paulk officiating.

Burial followed in Myrtlewood Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17, at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home in Greenville and on Monday one hour prior to services at Fort Deposit United Methodist Church.

Paulk was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Frank and Carmell Harrell; paternal grandfather, John Rubin Paulk; step-father, Jimmy Sullivan.

He is survived by his wife, Jana Collins Paulk; children, Halle and Tealie Paulk; mother and step-father, Sammy and Faith Harrell Hogg, father and step-mother, Kenneth and Marcia Paulk; sisters, Valerie Paulk (Josh) Hayward and Jennifer Sullivan (Shane) Langford; paternal grandmother, Chris Paulk; nephews, Tanner Dunkin, Collin and Parker Hayward; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gene and Janet Collins; brother-in-law, Brandon Collins and many friends and other family members.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mr. Kevin Paulk may be made to the Education Fund for Halle and Tealie Paulk, c/o Fort Dale Academy, 1100 Gamble Street, Greenville, AL 36037.

Online condolences may be made at www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com.