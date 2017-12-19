Marguerite W. Newton, 84 of Greenville went to her heavenly home on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.

Mrs. Marguerite was born and raised in Flomaton. She previously resided in Mobile before retiring to Greenville with her husband of 52 years.

She worked as a telephone operator with Bell South and then for Vanity Fair for many years until her retirement.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Emma & Erbie Lee White, her husband, Houston Newton, brothers Bill, Roy, Charles and Narvie Lee White and a sister Dorothy Barnes.

Survivors include two sons, Gary Newton (Kim) of Greenville and Steve Newton (Debbie) of Guyton, GA.; brothers, Joel White (Christine), Cecil White (Barbara), Seymore White and sisters Jewel Amerson and Annie Bell Malone; four grandchildren, Danielle Adams (Steve), Tabitha Newton, Jimmy Newton (Christy) and Ethan Newton; and three great-grandchildren, Seth, Daniel and Sarah Adams as well as many nieces and nephews.

Marguerite loved the Lord, enjoyed growing vegetables and could cook up a storm. But her greatest joy was cooking for and spending time with her family.

The family received friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18 at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

A funeral service followed at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Reverend Herbert Brown officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Burial immediately followed at the Mount Carmel Primitive Church Cemetery located at 7236 Halso Mill Road, Greenville.

The family wishes to extend its deepest gratitude for the love and care Mrs. Marguerite received at Georgiana Health and Rehabilitation until her home-going.

