Master Carter Zane Smith, 3 weeks, was born on Nov. 21, 2017 and died on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017.

A funeral service was held Sunday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Reverend Glenn Vaughn officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Burial was at Buckaloo Pentecostal Church Cemetery.

Visitation was Sunday, Dec. 17 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Master Smith is preceded in death by his uncle, Zack Smith and his great grandfather, Ray Hamilton.

He is survived by his mother, Courtney Dantzler of Greenville and father, Aaron Smith, of Greenville; brother, Caiden Smith, of Greenville; grandparents: David and Kelley Smith of Greenville and James Ammons and Betty Dantzler of Greenville and Adam Dantzler of Greenville; great grandparents: Patricia and Steve Mears of Blountstown, Fla., Edith and Louie Smith, Sr. of Greenville, Glenn and Louise Vaughn of Andalusia, Janet and Billy Ziegler of Fort Deposit, Lynn Hamilton of Lowndesboro and Vernon and Phyliss Dantzler of Greenville; aunt: Faith Dantzler (Easton and Briar Kirby) of Greenville; great aunts and great uncles: Sandy and Louie Smith, Jr. of Greenville, Jenny Dantzler of Georgiana, Brian and Kelly Dantzler of Excel and many other family and friends.

