On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Last week I talked about the New Year’s Day six Bowl games. Today I will discuss the other bowl games involving the SEC Teams.

In the Texas Bowl, Missouri will face Texas. Missouri enters the games with six wins in a row. Offense will rule the day.

The Belk Bowl will feature the Texas A&M Aggies against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The game will be played in Charlotte. It will be like a home game for Wake Forest. Texas A&M will have an interim coach for this game, since head coach Kevin Sumlin was fired. New head coach Jimbo Fisher will be watching from the press box.

The Kentucky Wildcats will play the Northwestern Wildcats in the Music City Bowl. It should be a fun time in Nashville. This should be a high scoring game. Hopefully the weather will be nice.

In the Taxslayer Bowl, the Louisville Cardinals will take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Miss. State head coach Dan Mullen has moved to Florida. Bulldog quarterback Nick Fitzpatrick is out because of a dislocated ankle.

The Outback Bowl has the South Carolina Gamecocks taking the field against the Michigan Wolverines. Will Muschamp vs Jim Harbaugh. Both teams are coming off losses with arch rivals.

The LSU Tigers will take on Notre Dame in the Citrus Bowl. This will be the third time these two teams have played in a bowl game.

My picks are Missouri over Texas, Texas A&M over Wake Forest, Northwestern over Kentucky, Louisville over Miss. State, Michigan over South Carolina and Notre Dame over LSU.

Next week I will discuss my picks on the SEC Teams playing in the NCAA College Football playoffs.