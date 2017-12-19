Pastor Gloria Fussell, age 75 a resident of Wetumpka passed away on Dec. 9, 2017.

Gloria was born May 1, 1942. Pastor Gloria served her Lord and Savior faithfully. Her life was dedicated to teaching, mentoring, and counseling the people of her church and community. All that knew her benefited from her knowledge of the Bible and wisdom of applying it to everyday life.

Gloria is survived by: brothers, Richard (Jane) Fussell, Americus, Ga., Braxton Fussell, Glenco Springs, Fla. and Ronnie (Wanda) Fussell, Wetumpka; nieces and nephews, Pam McDaniel, Cindy Chavers, Leigh Pool, Bruce Fussell, Marcus Fussell and Kyle Fussell.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Ilene Fussell and sister, Bernadine Fussell.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Dec. 14 from Sunrise Cemetery. Reverend Cortez Frazier officiated.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Thursday from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home. The family would like to express their many thanks to her caregivers: Kendra, Stacy, Patrice, Ivy Creek Home Health, Lake Martin Hospice and Jenna Murphy, PA.

In Lieu of flowers, the family request a contribution be made in her honor to: Suncoast Cathedral, 2300 62nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702.

