Smokes swiped in DG burglary

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Dollar General store on Short Street in Greenville was burglarized on Thursday, Dec. 14 according to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn. Items taken were approximately one-hundred dollars worth of cigarettes.

The burglary occurred just before 1 a.m. and officers were dispatched to the scene. When the police arrived they found the front glass door broken out and no one on the premises.

Investigators responded to the scene and found several items of evidence relating to the crime. They canvassed the neighborhood and were able to develop a suspect by 9 a.m., according to Lovvorn.

Police brought, Lucky Baugh who was the suspect, in for questioning and were able to obtain a confession from him for stealing the cigarettes.

Baugh, a 35 year old black male from Greenville, was charged with Burglary 3rd, Theft of Property 4th and Criminal Mischief 2nd. He was transported to the Butler County Correctional Facility and as of Friday afternoon on Dec. 15 remained in custody.

Lovvorn said in an official statement, “I would like to commend the officers for their quick response and dedication to public safety for ensuring no threat remained in the store after the burglary. I would also like to commend the Investigators for their tireless efforts and hard work in this case. They used every means possible to ensure the person responsible for this crime was apprehended in a timely manner and prevented any further crime or injury to innocent civilians.”