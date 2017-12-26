Graveside services for the late Mr. Benson Rivers were held Dec. 15, 2017 at 12 noon from Magnolia Cemetery. Reverend Dr. Mark Hawkins officiated. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville, directed.

Mr. Benson Devlon Rivers was born on Aug. 9, 1973 to William and Bettie Jean Rivers in Greenville. He was the only child born to their union.

He never met a stranger and enjoyed talking with and helping family and friends. Benson received his formal education in the Greenville Public School System. Benson was employed with Act Fast (Red Cross) in Hoover. Benson was united in Holy Matrimony on Dec. 31, 2004 to Ms. Shannon L. Royster.

Benson’s parents, William Rivers and Bettie Jean Rivers, preceded him in death.

To cherish his memories, Benson leaves his wife of twelve years Mrs.Shannon Royster Rivers, Birmingham; aunt, Mrs. Shellie (Johnny) Johnson, Forest Home; uncle, Mr. Eddie (Etta) Betton, Kingsland, Ga.; parents-in-law, Mrs. Delores Royster, Mr. Andrew (Karen) Royster, all of Birmingham; great-aunts, Ms. Lucille Cheatham and Mrs.Ethel Ruth Cheatham both of Fort Deposit; Mrs. Dorothy Perdue, Birmingham and host of extended family and friends.