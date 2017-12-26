Christmas giving in Georgiana

On Monday, Dec. 18 Georgiana Police Chief Carlton Cook joined with Georgiana Health and Rehabilitation (GHR), the Heavy Hittas’ motorcycle club and the Department of Human Resources to provide Christmas gifts to two needy families in the community. The presentation of gifts took place at GHR to the delight of one family, employees, police department members, councilman and representatives from the Heavy Hittas’. Chief Cook spoke to those in attendance and said, “Thank you for all being present. This season is a time of giving and not always receiving. Before God we are here today because we have a loving and warm spirit in our heart. I speak to you on behalf the City of Georgiana. We all came together and joined hands to support these families.” Pictured is Chief Cook, employees of GHR and the children of the family present unveiling there presents. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)