Funeral services for the late Mrs. Doris Brown were held on Dec. 16, 2017 at 12 noon from Damascus Baptist Church. Reverend Joe L. Thomas officiated.

Burial followed in the churchyard cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville, directed.

Ms. Doris L. Brown was born Aug. 9, 1939 to the late Jim Brown and Magnolia Brown in Greenville. She was raised in Greenville and later relocated to Pittsburgh, Pa. where she resided until her passing.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jim Brown; brother, Jimmy Lee Brown; sister, Mary Jeanice Brown; grandparents, Will & Ida Brown.

She departed this life Wednesday, Dec. 6 at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery.

She leaves to mourn her passing her mother, Mrs. Magnolia Brown; sister, Annie Nell Brown; sister-in-law, Mary Brown; nieces, Lydia Littlejohn (Marvin), Denise Brown (Dana); nephew, James Brown and host of other relatives and friends and a special cousin, Linda Simpson.