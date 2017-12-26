Local educator to host book signing for new release on Dec. 30

The Greenville-Butler County Public Library will host Rheta McClain on Saturday, Dec. 30 for a book signing and reception celebrating the release of her first children’s book, “I Am Small. “

The event is from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will be held in the library’s Community Room. Refreshments will be served.

McClain, a local educator, has been employed by the Butler County School District for the last fifteen years. She also holds degrees from Lurleen B. Wallace Community College, Auburn University-Montgomery and Grand Canyon University.

McClain said the book was written to “inspire, encourage and build confidence” in children.

“Readers are reminded that children are small, but can make big things happen in this big world through acts of kindness, respectfulness, being helpful, and more,” she said. “I am motivated to publish books that will be inspiring and uplifting to children.”

McClain said she started writing at the age of eight and filled “many journals with stories, poems, prayers, and daily reflections,” and has wanted to publish a book for the last five years or so because her parents read to her and her siblings at an early age in a home with an “abundance of books.”

“I feel strongly that it is vital for children to be consistently read to from birth,” she said.

McClain said she has two additional books in the works, “Sweet Dreams” and “Different, but the Same.”

McClain, a graduate of Georgiana High School, is the daughter of Ernestine Howard and Howard (Doris) McClain and the granddaughter of Annie Kate Rich.