Miss Camellia’s Outstanding Teen Samantha Hennings was recently announced on Saturday, Dec.16 at the Miss Camellia’s Outstanding Teen pageant. As the winner, she was awarded a $100 prize and is qualified to compete in the Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen Pageant to be held in Sylacauga, March 2-4, 2018. Michelle Styron, pageant president, hopes for more local participation when the pageant is next held on Sept. 1, 2018 at the Ritz Theater in historic downtown Greenville. Pictured above (L-) are: Hanna Nolan, 4th Runner-up; Maddie Machovec, 2nd Runner-up; Presley Rutland, Miss Camellia Outstanding Teen Rising Star; Samantha Hennings, Talent winner and Miss Camellia Outstanding Teen; Mattie Cook, Miss Camellia Rising Star; Mikaylah Dugans, Miss Camellia; MaKenzie Ward, 1st Runner-up and Evening Gown/On-state question co-winner; Rachel Lockhart, 3rd Runner-up and Evening Gown/On-state question co-winner and Holly Holcomb, People’s Choice Winner. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)