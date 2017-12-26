Funeral services for the late Reverend Frank Loveless Lee were held Dec. 16, 2017 at 1 p.m. from Deliverance Temple #4.

Pastor Earnestine Council, Bishop James Holmes, Overseer, Minister Marcus Jones, officiated. A military burial followed in the churchyard cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville, directed.

Reverend Frank Loveless Lee was born Dec. 26, 1952 to the late Mr. James Lee and Mrs. Ethel Loveless Lee in Butler County.

He was preceded in death by sisters, Daisy Young and Mammies Betties, brothers, James Jr., Barney, Monroe, and Roy Lee.

Frank finished high school at Lomax Hannon, Greenville, Alabama. He later joined the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam in Combat and later returned home to attend Troy University. Later he moved to Mississippi. There he became a Democratic Party member and member of the NAACP.

He was ordained a Minister at First Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville under the leadership of the late Reverend R. F. McCreary.

He departed this earthly life on Saturday, Dec. 9 in Summitt, Miss.

He leaves to cherish his memories brothers and sisters, Deacon Grant(Annie) Lee, Greenville; Mr. Herbert Lee, Ellenwood, Ga.; Mrs. Ethel M. Robbins, Deland, Fla.; Evangelist Bonette (Rev. Charles) Jones, Greenville; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friend, Mr. Eddie Smith, Summitt, Miss.