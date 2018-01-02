ARTHUR (DOLLY) ELDRIDGE BUSH

Arthur (Dolly) Eldridge Bush, 89, a resident of Birmingham passed away on Dec. 23, 2017. A Celebration of Life was held at 2 p.m. on Dec. 27 at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel.

Reverend Rob West officiated. Burial followed in Oakwood Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, directed arrangements.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 12:30 p.m. until service time.

Mr. Bush was preceded in death by his parents, Otis & Adelle Bush; son, Mark Anthony Bush; sister, Ethel Hall; brothers, W.M. Bush, Albert Bush, and Ollie Ray Bush.

Survivors Include: wife, Juanita Bush, Birmingham; daughter, Barbara Bush (Conn) Abnee, St. Mary’s, Ga.; granddaughters, Leslie Suzanne Thornton, and Amanda Gumbert, Lexington, Ky.; grandsons, Justin Conley Abnee, Mt. Washington, Ky.; four great grand-children; sisters, Maxine Bentley, Pensacola, Fla.; Pauline Zabaro, Greenville; Margaret Braden, Greenville; Brenda Gruenewald, Georgiana; Marion Newsome, Georgiana; brothers, Wilburn Bush, Georgiana; Gene Bush, Greenville; Wendell Bush, Red Level.

Pallbearers were Kenny Newsome, Gene Bush, Freddie Bagwell, Thomas Newsome, Robert Ray, Wesley Braden, Wayne Bush and Troy Braden.

