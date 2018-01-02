James M. Simmons, 86, a resident of Greenville died at his home Dec. 22, 2017.

The funeral service was held Dec. 27 at 2 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church. Reverend Mike Moses officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed.

Burial followed at Shackleville Cemetery. Visitation was held from 1-2 p.m.

Mr. Simmons served in the US Air Force after High School and received an honorable discharge. He pursued an opportunity with the Federal Civil Service at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida and worked as a computer system analyst and programmer.

James and Mary made a home in Crestview, Fla. James was a great husband, father and provider. They raised two boys, Jim and Tom. They helped them attend college and kept them on a straight path.

James was member of Southside Baptist Church and helped lead his sons to Christ. After retiring from the Civil Service, they moved to Greenville.

James moved his church membership by letter to Liberty Baptist Church and worked in both the Garden Center and as a greeter at the local Walmart for over nineteen and a half years and retired from Walmart and made many friends there.

He was fond of gardening and lawn care.

Mr. Simmons was preceded by his parents, William and Ulma Simmons; sisters, Willene Holiday, Faye McBride, Ethel Saucer, Nannie Sue Osborne and Bettie Joe Stinson.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of fifty eight years, Mary; his beloved children, Jim and Mandy Simmons, Georgia; Tom and Rose Simmons, Texas; grandchildren, Emily and Natalie Simmons, Georgia; Melody Armijo, Texas; Carly Gordon, Florida; his brother, Conrad and Kay Simmons, Mississippi.

He is survived by many nieces and nephews.

The James Simmons family would like to thank those that helped him and those that were so attentive and cared for him during his sickness.

