On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

When you read this article, the outcome of the Rose and Sugar Bowls will be known.

The Rose Bowl will set #2 Oklahoma against #3 Georgia. It is the first time both teams have played. It will be an air attack vs. a ground attack.

Football is similar to warfare. To win a war, you have to win on the ground. Georgia has the advantage here. Oklahoma will be up against a physically fit football team. The Big 12 is a finesse conference.

If the Bulldogs play ‘keep away’ and score touchdowns they will win.

The Sugar Bowl has #1 Clemson up against #4 Alabama in round three. Alabama won by five in round one. Clemson won by four in round two.

For Alabama too win, they have to do better than 25 percent on third down conversions. On defense, they have to get off the field quickly and determine time of possession.

In round two Clemson ran 99 plays to Alabama’s 66 plays. The defense was worn out. If this happens again Alabama will lose round 3.

If Alabama does the three things they have to do, they will be in the win column. Maybe history will repeat itself like 39 years ago in the 1979 Sugar Bowl when the Tide won 14-7 over Penn State.