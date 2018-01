Gibson, Barbara Ann, 80, a resident of Montgomery died on Jan. 2, 2018. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 5, at Magnolia Cemetery. Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed.

Mrs. Gibson is survived by her husband, Roy Gibson of Montgomery; children, Danny Gibson of Montgomery; Joseph Gibson of London, England and Judy Pickens of Montgomery; a number of grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

