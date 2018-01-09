Catherine Gibson Pritchett, 90, a resident of Honoraville died on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, at Spring Creek Baptist Church with Reverend Danny Dean, Reverend Allen Wynn, and Reverend Tom Daniel officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

The family received friends one hour prior to services. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Pritchett was preceded in death by her husband, Charles C. Daniel, Jr.

She is survived by her husband, Stringer Pritchett; children, Sandra Croley (Robert), Cecil Daniel, Wanda Wesley (Craig), William C. Daniel, Kathy Cauthen (James), Laura Gafford (Ken), Aubrey Pritchett (Cindy), Matt Pritchett (Rebecca); fourteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and sister, Dot Nicholas (James).

Mrs. Pritchett was a faithful member of the Eastern Star Greenville Chapter 197 and a longtime member of Spring Creek Baptist Church. She was dearly loved and will be missed by all.

