Fire claims house on Forest Home Lane

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

On Jan. 4 2018 Liberty Volutnteer Fire as well as Shackleville Fire, Greenville Fire Dept. and Forest Home Fire dept where dispatched to a house fire on Forest Home Ln.

Apon arrival the house was fully in gulfed with fire.All the departments got together and fought to save as much as they could with the equipment we had. But the house was a total lost, but on the bright side the surrounding buildings and a neighboring house were not harmed.

We have heard the old saying ” Well I see ya”ll saved the chimmney” but in an older house that’s about all you can save . The Key to it all is if we get the call quick enough and if we have available resouces, such as a hydrant close and if we have enough help we can save alot more.

We actually have a better chance of saving a persons property when it is a Mobile Home than we do if it is an older wood frame house. The reason being materials in them are of the newer more fire retardant material than older houses have on them and most mobile homes have just on heat source in them where a house may have several heaters in them.

Why do we as Voulnteer departments do what we do? From my perspective I”ve been there. Back in the 80’s I lost every thing to a fire including a couple of cars.Course the thing is we didn’t have the Fire Departments out in the county that we have now. And most Departments are understaffed. But we do answer the call when it goes out because we beleive we can help our neighbors and community