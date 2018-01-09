Henry J. Little, 83, a resident of Montgomery passed away on Wednesday, January 3, 2018. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 8 at the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Reverend Tony Orsa officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed.

Burial followed at 2 p.m. at Beda Baptist Church Cemetery in Wing, Ala.

Visitation was held Monday, Jan. 8 from 10 until 11 a.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mr. Little is survived by his wife: Annice Little; children: Donna Little, Kathy Garner and Lisa Trawick; five grandchildren: Brandon Garner, Josh Garner, Kaylee Garner, Victoria Crowe, and Conner Crowe.