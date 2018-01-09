On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

The SEC, despite going 4-9 in bowl games, will have two teams playing for the national championship. Alabama vs Georgia in Atlanta on Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. CST.

By the time, you read this, the outcome of the game will be known. Alabama paid Clemson back for the loss in the 2017 National Championship winning 24-6.

Georgia beat Oklahoma 54-48 in double overtime. Earlier on New Year’s Day in the Peach Bowl UCF(Central Florida) beat Auburn 34-27.

UCF finished the season at 13-0.The only team to go 13-0, undefeated. In the Outback Bowl, South Carolina was behind 19-3 to Michigan. South Carolina then made a comeback to win 26-19.

In the Taxslayer Bowl Mississippi State 31 beat Louisville 27. State won without quarterback Nick Fitzgerald who was injured and Coach Dan Mullen who is now at Florida.

In the Belk Bowl, Wake Forest outscored Texas A&M 55-52. Kevin Sumlin was fired. Ex Florida State Univesity Coach Jimbo Fisher is now the head coach.

In the Music City Bowl, Northwestern beat Kentucky 24-23. In the Foster Farm Bowl, Texas handled Missouri 33-16. In the Citrus Bowl, Notre Dame won a close game over LSU 21-17.

Since the 2009 season Alabama will be playing in its sixth national championship game, while it will be the first time since 1982 that Georgia will play for the national championship.

Nick Saban has been here before. This will be Kirby Smart’s first time as a head coach. I will be going with experience. ALABAMA 24 GEORGIA 17.