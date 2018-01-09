William James “Bo” Thagard, Jr., 73, a lifelong resident of Greenville, died on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 at Baptist East Hospital in Montgomery.

The family received friends at Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home on Sunday, Jan. 7, from 12 until 1:45 p.m.

His graveside service followed at 2 p.m. in the St. Paul Methodist Church Cemetery on Luverne Highway in Greenville with Minister Steve Foster and Brother Pete Newton officiating. Dunklin and Daniel Funeral Home directing.

Mr. Thagard was preceded in death by his parents, Minnie Mae and W. James Thagard and two loving grandmothers, Sarah Thagard and Minnie Simmons.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Janice Cross Thagard; two daughters, Leah Moses (Billy) and Sarah Joyce Norrell (Charles); one son, W. James “Jimmy” Thagard III (Krystal), six grandchildren, Brandy Thagard, Elizabeth Thagard, William James “Bud” Thagard, IV, Cody Moses, Will Moses and Cole Stinson; and five great grandchildren.

Pallbearers were grandsons Bud Thagard, Cody Moses, Will Moses, Cole Stinson and Andrew Adams, Esther Thompson, Donnie Robinson and Derek Thomley.

Honorary pallbearers were Billy Moses, Charles Norrell, Billy Lasley, Randy Adams, Tom Thompson, Don Boutwell, Pete Tutchstone, Jeff Brown, Jimmy Neese, Jimmy Rogers and Tommy Thompson.

Mr. Thagard attended Greenville High School and John Patterson State Vocational Technical School where he received his degree in Automotive Mechanics in 1965. He farmed for many years prior to opening his first auto parts store with Billy Foster in 1981.

The first Camellia Auto Parts was located in the old Lewis Automotive Dealership behind the Court House. After a while Mr. Foster decided auto parts were not for him and sold out his part to Mr. Thagard. In 1986 he moved his business into the old Fox Chevrolet building where he continued to operate a parts and automotive repair business.

For many years Mr. Thagard operated the Butler County Motor Sports Track which provided much enjoyment for near and far dirt track racing enthusiasts and for many friends and his family.

Mr. Thagard was active in his city where he was a member of the Lion’s Club, the Butler County ASC Board and the Advisory Board of The First National Bank. He was also a member of the Alabama Automotive Association.

He was also a very active member of St. Paul Methodist Church which he joined in August 1955 and where he and his bride exchanged vows on August 22, 1964. He participated in the regular activities and was involved in the renovation of the building including the dedicated windows. He organized the Men’s Fellowship Breakfast and was responsible for the Saturday afternoon calls as a reminder to the members.

He dearly loved his children and was a doting, often spoiling grandfather. He seemed to never be able to do quite enough to assist his children and grandchildren in their day to day lives.

Perhaps his best pastime hours were spent restoring his treasured antique automobiles. He and his beloved wife then took great pleasure in driving the assortment of restored vehicles to Antique Car Shows around the southeast.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to the St. Paul Cemetery Fund and sent to Rosa Tanner, 5344 Luverne Highway, Greenville, AL 36037.