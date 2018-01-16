Charles Ray Faulkner, 77, a resident of Greenville died Jan. 8 at L.V. Stabler Memorial Hospital.

A funeral service was held at 12 p.m. on Jan. 12 at the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home. Reverend Chase Clower and Sister Paula Sweet officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed.

Burial followed at Fort Dale Cemetery. Visitation was held Jan. 12 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mr. Faulkner is preceded in death by his brothers, Sam Faulkner and Bill Faulkner as well as two infant children.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Faulkner of Greenville; children, Karen Pruitt (Randy) of Chelsea; Debbie Petty (Randall) of Honoraville; Kathy Sumrall of Greenville and Chuck Faulkner (Lori) of Huntsville; grandchildren, Will Petty, Rebecca Petty, Joshua Petty, Cade Pruitt, Zell Faulkner, Clate Faulkner, and Hana Faulkner; sisters, Ann Stephenson (Gary) of Lakeland, Fla. and Rose Gasparetti (Arnie) of Wasilla, Ak.; brother, John Faulkner of Auburn and a number of nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Randy Pruitt, Randall Petty, Cade Pruitt, Will Petty, Joshua Petty, and Michael Lamb.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fort Dale Cemetery Association in care of First Citizens Bank 475 Greenville Bypass Greenville, AL 36037 or Greenville First Baptist Church Bereavement Fund 212 Fort Dale Rd. Greenville, AL 36037.

