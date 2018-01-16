Natural Options to Prevent Flu
BY DANAN WHIDDON
The Greenville Standard
Flu season is a busy time for herbalists and holistic health providers. Often, people who would not normally consider natural alternatives rush to their local vitamin or herbal store during a flu scare in the hopes that natural alternatives might work. Because we are currently in a declared state of emergency, the rush is even more urgent.
Here is a list of natural options most suggested by certified herbalists to improve immunity and avoid the flu:
- Warm lemon water night and day – Fresh, organic lemons are best. Local honey can be added to sweeten the taste.
- Echinacea – This herb is known to strengthen immune systems, reduce respiratory illness, and prevent respiratory tract infections.
- Probiotics – The healthier your gut, the better your immune system will be able to fight off illness.
- American Ginseng – For treating respiratory issues in cold and flu, American Ginseng safely reduces duration of illness.
- Elderberry – In all forms (tea, capsules, gummies) Elderberry is considered a great immune booster for kids and adults, especially for Influenza A and B.
- Green Tea – Organic Green Tea is an inexpensive way to prevent flu by enhancing T-Cell function.
- Vitamins C and D – Both of these have been shown to boost immunity.
- Homeopathic Oscillococcinum – This product has been shown to reduce flu symptoms.
- Zinc – Zinc can inhibit the flu virus and the lozenges help reduce duration of illness.
- Cinnamon – This spice has been used for its antiviral properties for thousands of years.
- Pomegranates – In several studies, Pomegranates have shown anti-influenza properties.
- Garlic – Fresh garlic, sliced and bruised into small chewable pieces, can keep the virus at bay.
- Cranberry Juice (unsweetened) – This juice has been shown to inhibit the flu virus.
- Mushroom supplements – Cordyceps, Maitake, and Reishi are just a few mushrooms that can boost immunity.
- Thieves essential oil – This oil can be used in a diffuser, in a cleaning spray, or when diluted with a carrier oil, on the skin to boost immunity and fight viruses.
- Colloidal silver – While traditional medical providers rarely endorse colloidal silver, herbalists and holistic practitioners use it regularly as an anti-viral and ant-bacterial.
- Oregano oil pills – While caution must be used when handling oregano essential oil, in pill form, it is considered a safe anti-biotic and anti-viral.
- Good food – So much of staying healthy is about giving our bodies the highest quality food. Because they make our systems weaker, junk food and sugary drinks are the perfect invitation to disease and flu in the body.
- Wash your hands often.
- Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes, or ears if you have not washed your hands first.