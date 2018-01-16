Winter Weather Advisory

With winter storm Inga approaching our area this evening, there is a definite possibility of icy road conditions for Tuesday evening, Wednesday, and continuing into Thursday morning.

The main problem will center on precipitation in the form of rain preceding freezing temperatures Tuesday evening which may leave the roads in icy conditions as temperatures are not expected to rise much above freezing on Wednesday.

Additionally, snowfall accumulations of 1-2 inches are expected later Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. The snow may not melt and it will add to icy conditions on the roads.

Wind chill temperatures Wednesday morning are forecasted to possibly be around seven degrees.

The following closings have been announced for Wednesday.

All Butler County public schools

Fort Dale Academy

Butler County offices

City of Greenville (will close at 4 p.m. Tuesday)

City of Georgiana

The Water Works and Sewer Board of the City of Greenville

Emergency personnel will be working as needed.

All citizens are urged to take precaution and stay off the roads late Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Schools managers will meet Wednesday to assess re-opening schools on Thursday.