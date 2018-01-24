Alba Ercie Lee (Lanier) Salter, a resident of Montgomery and formerly of McKenzie and Evergreen passed away Jan. 16, 2018.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 19 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in Bushfield Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 1 p.m. until service time.

Survivors include: daughter, Angel Parker, Montgomery; sons, Larry Lee and Lavon Lee, both of Prattville; sister, Sadie Bennett, McKenzie; brother, Leslie Lanier, Marshall, Texas.

Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.