Doris Elizabeth Malone, , 93, a resident of Honoraville died Jan. 18, 2018.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 20 at Union Baptist Church. Reverend Neal Kelly officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed. The family received friends one hour prior to services. Burial followed in Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Malone was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Malone and son, Donnie Malone. She is survived by her daughters, Marilyn Mills (Tracy) of Greenville; Carolyn Boswell (Thomas) of Greenville; grandchildren, Stephanie Hartley (Paul) of Fairhope; Shannon Malone (Shana) of Honoraville; Beth Higgins (David) of Daphne; Janet Hudson (Anthony) of Montgomery; Charles Mills (Megan) of Birmingham; eleven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

