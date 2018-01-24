Funeral services for the late Mr. Gerald L. Hall were held Jan. 18, 2018 at 11 a.m. from St. Francis Missionary Baptist Church. Reverend Robert Lewis, officiated. Burial followed in the churchyard cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville directed.

Mr. Gerald Lavon Hall was born on May 28, 1959 to the late Helen Albritton and Ellie Jonas. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Cordella Albritton and Ellie Mae Stewart. brother, Marvin Albritton and his niece, Margie Pugh.

He worked for the Butler County Board of Education as a school bus driver and child nutrition program worker from 1984 – 2011 and part-time from 2011-2017 retiring after 33 years. He departed from this life on Jan. 10 at the age of 58.

He leaves to cherish his memories seven children, Gerald Hall, Jr., Natasha Hall, Tiffany Hall, Donterrio Lewis, all of Montgomery; Yakita Hall, Gerald (Pearl) Toles of Greenville and Crystal Toles of Kailua, Hawaii. He also leaves two brothers, Joseph (Bobett) Berry of Rochester, N.Y. and Bruce (Demetrius) Albritton of Greenville; four sisters, Christine Albritton, Mary Lloyd, Betty (Jerry) Brooks, and Tona Jones, all of Greenville.

He leaves a legacy of nine grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, friends and his extended family Belinda Phillips of Greenville, Jerome Phillips of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Shemeka Phillips of Dublin, Georgia and Chiquita Phillips of Greenville.