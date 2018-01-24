Gwendolyn W. Humphrey, 92, a resident of Georgiana passed away Jan. 17, 2018.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 20 from the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Magnolia Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements. A Gathering of Family and Friends were held from 10 a.m. until service time.

Gwen was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Humphrey; daughter, Marigwenn Ball, and grandson, Chris Ball. Survivors include: brother, Bobby (Wanda) Wasden, Georgiana; nephews, Tommy Wasden, Mobile and Shane Wasden, Montgomery; niece, Wendy Kriegel, Montgomery.

