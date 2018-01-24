Paul Eldridge, 91, a resident of Orlando, Fla. and former resident of Montgomery died Jan. 13, 2018.

The funeral service was held Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home. Minister Randy Medlin and Minster Martel Pace officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed. Burial followed at Mt. Carmel Primitive Baptist Church. Visitation was one hour prior to the funeral service.

Mr. Eldridge was preceded in death by his wife, Myrtice, daughter of Elzie B. Kennedy and Sweete Salonia Burt of Greenville and children, Robert Eldridge, Patricia Eldridge and Gerald Eldridge.

He is survived by his children, Brenda Summers, Steven (Thomasyne) Eldridge, Michael (Cathy) Eldridge and Darryl (Cissy) Eldridge; grandchildren, Lisa, Sean, Jason, Renee, Debbie, Todd, Timothy, Lenore, Andrew, D.J. and Jimmy; great-grandchildren, Autumn, Caleb, Elijah, Mayla, Lily, Alex and Chelsea; great-great grandchildren Aiden and Lyra and sisters, Geneva Cornett and Kathleen Brann.