Relay for Life sets new date

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Relay for Life is changing their event date for this year.

Instead of holding their annual walk and gathering on the weekend of Mother’s Day, Relay for Life is moving the events date to Saturday, June 23.

Casey Rogers, Team chair for Pioneer Electric, recently spoke to Kiwanians about the change in the dates for this year’s fundraising efforts for Butler County Relay for Life.

Beyond the theme this year, which will be “America for a Cure”, the most important aspects of the event are the date and time change. After much discussion, Relay for Life organizers felt they could have more participation in the event by moving the date from Mother’s Day to June 23 and also having a daytime event which will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Relay for Life’s major fundraising activities are contributed by teams which form to help the cause and each team holds their own fundraising events

Relay for Life’s kickoff this year will be held Feb. 1 at 5:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church and Rogers urged anyone who wanted to know what it took to be a team captain for Relay, “It only takes the heart to do it and everything else will work out.”

Rogers became team captain for Pioneer Electric four years ago and was pleasantly surprised that the role can be as little or as much as you want to make it.

Team captain meetings are scheduled to occur on 5:30 p.m. each month at Beeland Park on Feb. 22, March 22, April 26, and May 24. The final meeting on June 21 will also serve as Bank Night. That meetings location has yet to be determined. The Feb. 22 meeting will be the official team captain kickoff meeting.

Rogers went on to speak, “It takes a village to fight for a cure and I can think of many ways that you have supported the efforts of Relay for Life in the past and can in the future. We need all of your help and support. It is not something we can pull off without your help.”

Last year’s fundraising efforts netted over $84,000 towards cancer research, “Which is incredible for a community this size,” said Rogers.

One of the first major fundraising events this year will occur on March 10. It is the Abbie Gardner Ballew, State Farm Insurance, My Cancer Hero 5K Run/Walk. It is slated to begin at 8 a.m. and start from Fort Dale Academy.

The Relay for Life event is set to occur at the Butler County Fair Grounds again this year.