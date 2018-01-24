William Hartin, 55, a resident of Georgiana passed away Jan. 15, 2018.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 18 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in Hopewell Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 1 p.m. until service time.

Survivors include: sisters, Susie Till, Julia Parmer, Cynthia Dianne Wright, and Melva Jean Ward, all of Greenville and Eva Marie Schofield, Garland. William is also survived by sixteen nieces and nephews along with a number of great nieces and nephews, and a number of great great nieces and nephews.