Funeral services for the late Mrs. Chakeeta W. Fields Hall were held Jan.27, 2018 at 1 p.m. from Deliverance Temple #4. Bishop James Holmes, Overseer, Pastor Earnestine Council. Reverend Peggy Cook officiated.

Burial followed in Springhill Baptist Churchyard cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville, directed.

My name is Chakeeta Fields-Hall I was born on Nov. 9, 1978 in Crenshaw County. I received Christ at an early age at Springhill Baptist Church in Forest Home, later in life in joined Simpson Chapel AME Zion Church and remained until my death on Jan. 17 at my home.

I graduated from Greenville High School in 1997 and later received my Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Elementary Education from University of West Alabama in 2001. I met and married my friend Donald Hall on Jan. 13, 2006. I am now looking forward to be re-united with my grandmother, Clara Mae Powell and my uncles, Willie Warren and Ozell Powell.

Leaving behind to cherish my memories is my loving and caring family beginning with my husband, Donald Hall and my loving baby girl, Kiana Hall, both of Greenville; mother, Shirley (Bruce) Gregory, Forest Home; father, Arnold Keith (Sheila) Warren, Prattville; loving and devoted brothers, LaDerrick (Regina) Fields, Montgomery; Gavin Griffin, Columbus, Ga.; Jacquez (Gabrielle) Fields, Greenville; god daughter, Raquita Hale, Montgomery; grandmother, Pearline Stewart, Forest Home; mother-in-law, Margie Hall, Chicago, Ill.; three brother-in-laws, six sister-in-laws, a host of devoted aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.