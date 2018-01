Elizabeth C. Duke, 86, a resident of Greenville died on Jan. 21, 2018. She was born Aug. 7, 1931 in Butler County to George W. Campbell and Gladis Campbell Lancaster. She worked at Boss Manufacturing from age sixteen until it closed.

A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 24 at Gravel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Larry Gaston officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed.

Mrs. Duke was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Home E. Duke; infant son, Timothy G. Duke; brothers, George W. Campbell, Jr. and Thomas “Bubba” Campbell.

She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Tetter (Tim); son, Gene Duke (Sandra); grandchildren, Rachel Turner (Chris) and Ryan Duke; great grandchildren, Katelyn Turner, Sam Turner, Reese Duke and Rylan Duke; sister, Mary Sue Wyatt; brother, Bill Campbell; sister-in-law, Martha E. Campbell and many other family and friends. Elizabeth was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother.

