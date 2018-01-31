Eva Nell Booker, 96, a resident of Montgomery and formerly of McKenzie passed away Jan. 22, 2018. Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 25 from Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Survivors include: daughters, Jean Higdon and Jo Peevy, both of Montgomery; sons, James M (Beanie) Booker, McKenzie and Jerry Booker. Eva Nell is also survived by nine grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

The family request the omission of flowers and that donations be made to American Kidney Foundation of American Diabetes Foundation.

