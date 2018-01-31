Funeral services for the late Mrs. Flora May Wilson (Sue) were held Jan. 22, 2018 at 1 p.m. from Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Reverend Dr. James Hall, Minister and Reverend Christopher A. Bennett, officiated. Burial followed in the churchyard cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville, directed.

Mrs. Flora Mae Wilson, “Sue”, was born on June 4, 1939 in Greenville to Daisy Ellen Williams and Clinton Lewis. She departed this life on Jan. 12 alongside her one true love, husband, George H. Wilson. George and Flora shared fifty eight loving years together as husband and wife as well as starting a family together raising their four children, Valerie Harrison, Patricia Covington, Sandra Wilson, and Jeffrey Wilson.

Their son, Lavon Wilson passed at birth, but will finally reunite with his mother in heaven, along with her late grandson Dorrion Sweeney.

Flora was truly blessed and took great pride in her ever growing family leaving behind her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Latonya Harrison, Lavon Covington, Deja Sweeney, Khari Covington, Lashonda Hathorne, Darrell Sweeney, Kaliyah Wilson, Jaden Davis, Laniya Davis, Deemoney Sweeney, Jalena Davis, Baby Ware expected to arrive September 2018, and a host of brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins, and family friends that love and cherish her just as much.

Raised by her late aunt, Mae Etta Williams and uncle, Sam Williams, Flora learned early on the true value of love and happiness. Flora was a member of the New Hope Baptist church in Greenville. In her earlier years she enjoyed cooking, shopping, and watching western films.

She will be remembered for her selflessness, kind spirit, sweet-voice, and everlasting love to those around her. Her favorite saying was, “I’ll be right here if nothing happens”, but something did happen, God took our angel back home to finally watch over us with open eyes as she has always done here on Earth with her open heart.

We love you Nana now and forever, eternally grateful for having you in our lives.