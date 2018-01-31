Memorial services for the late Mr. Robert Hudson were held January 27, 2018 at 11 a.m. from Lilly Baptist Church, Montgomery. Pastor T.E. Jordan was the officiating minister. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville, directed. Robert H. Hudson was born on November 21, 1939 to the late Novella and Robert Hudson in Montgomery, Alabama.

Robert was preceded in death by sisters, Carolyn (Cookie) Ellis Lornadette Brown and brother Rock Hudson. He was a retired History Educator and Coach-MPS/Pine Apple; former waiter with interests in boxing, sports and bingo. Bobby leaves to cherish his memories: wife of thirty-four years, Joyce; children, Arlydia Ogunnaike ,St. Louis, MO; Anthony and Danielle Hudson, Montgomery. Special step-daughter and grand-daughter, Nneka (Julius) and Faith Anelu. grandson, Michael Metts; great-grands, Michael Anthony Metts, Jr. Amayaka Metts, St. Louis, MO. sister, Rosalyn (Tony) Jackson; brother, Zachary (Lucille) Hudson; sister-in-laws, Chondra Hudson, Sharon Grimes; special brother-in-laws, Calvin and John Grimes;devoted cousins, Henry (Bobo) Cobb, Jewell (Michael/Wesley) Pitts, Patricia (Steven) Morris- Ft. Washington, MD and Aldoris (Phillip) Jackson, Los Angeles, CA; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins; Devoted friends Earnest (Thomasina) Salter, George and Ethel Bell, James (Buck) Thomas, Darlene and Larry Favor, Pastor Jordan (First Lady Dianna) and LBC. Bobby lived a full life and is already missed by a host of family and friends.