Funeral services for the late Ms. Rosetta Brooks (Tit) were held Jan.27, 2018 at 2 p.m. from Butler Chapel AME Zion Church. Reverend Robert Shuford was the officiating minister. Burial followed in Mt. Willing cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville directed.

Ms. Rosetta Brooks was born on Aug. 18, 1953 to the late Mr. Bezell and Mrs. Daisy Mae Brooks. She was a member of Harrison Street Baptist Church and later moved her membership to Butler Chapel AME Zion Church. She departed this earthly life on Jan. 23 at her residence.

She was preceded in death by one brother and five sisters. She leaves to cherish her memories two brothers, Jerry Brooks, Robert Bradley, a special friend, Mary Hall, a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and friends.