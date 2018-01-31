Tina Roush Oswald, 57, a resident of Greenville died Jan. 21, 2018. She was born November 3, 1960 in Lake Charles, La. A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 25 at the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home. Brother Sandy Smith officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed. Visitation was held Jan. 25 from 1 until 2 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mrs. Oswald is survived by her son, Patrick Oswald (Brittanie) of Newcomerstown, Ohio; grandson, Jayden Oswald of Newcomerstown, Ohio; mother, Patricia George (Robert) of Greenville; father, Ronald Roush (Nell) of Lake Charles, La.; siblings, Cherie Roush of Greenville, Brian Roush (K.J.) of Lake Charles, La., Eric Kober (Staci) of Lake Charles, La., Mike Kober of Pensacola, Fla. and many other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made towards funeral expenses in care of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home P.O. Box 573 Greenville, AL 36037.

