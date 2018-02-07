Funeral services for the late Mr. Arnold Keith Warren were held on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at 11 a.m. from Rocky Mount Baptist Church.

Reverend Randy Tolliver was the officiating minister. Burial followed in Pine Flat cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville, directed.

Mr. Arnold Keith Warren was born on Oct. 14, 1959 to Mrs. Pearlene Stewart and Mr. Earl Presley.

Keith joined Rocky Mount Missionary Baptist Church at an early age. Keith graduated from Greenville High School in 1978.

Keith departed this life Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 at Prattville Baptist Church in Prattville. Keith was preceded in death by Mr. C.W. Stewart (Daddy), brother, Willie Warren, niece, Cazyia Stewart, nephew, LaDarious Lymon and his precious daughter, Chakeeta Fields-Hall.

Keith leaves to cherish his precious memories: his wife, Adrienne H.Warren, his loving and devoted mother, Mrs. Pearlene Stewart; father, Mr.Earl Pressley; sons, LaDerrick (Regina) Fields and Gavin Griffin; stepson, Phillip Michael; stepdaughter, Ariyana Wyth, a special granddaughter, Kianna Hall; devoted son-in-law, Donald Hall; loving and caring grandmother, Mrs. Sally Mae Warren; brothers, Anthony Warren (Lott), Calvin (Jennifer) Stewart, Castillo (Brittany) Stewart; Anthony

Parrish, Anthony (Fran) Smith, Lil Brother Kenneth Williams; sisters, Lydedria (Lee) Loveless, Jennifer (Cleophus) Dunklin, Sheneice Stewart, Sallie (Marvin) Davidson, Linda (Perry) Robinson, Lillie (James) Jernigan, Big Sister Anna Lee Powell, mother-in-law, Peggy W. Hughes, father-in-law, Andrews Hughes Sr., sister-in-laws, Vivan Hughes, Sonja Hughes, Tonja (Frank) Forney, brother-in-laws, Stephen (Gabriella) William, Andrew (Nichelle) Hughes Jr., aunts, one special devoted, Dottie

Griffin, uncles, one special devoted, Ronnie Warren, host of nieces, nephews one special “Poppa”, two devoted cousins, Peter Marsh and Wayne Griffin and a host of other relatives and friends, special Clarence Sturgeon, James White, James Thomas, Harold Wilkerson, Curtis Fields and Willie Campbell.