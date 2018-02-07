Betty C. Huckaba, 75 a resident of Greenville passed away Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

Graveside services were held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31 from Magnolia Cemetery with Reverend Michael Holcombe officiating. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Survivors include: companion, Lawrence Philpot, Greenville; son, Jerry R. (Brenda) Huckaba, Georgiana; granddaughter, Brittany Huckaba, Prattville; grandson, Jeremy Huckaba, Prattville; sister in laws, Mittie Knowles and Rosa Lee Castleberry, both of Red Level and Delana Kervin, McKenzie. Betty is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Wednesday from 1:30 until 2 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home.

